Chadron City Council agenda for Dec. 3

Chadron City Council Meeting Agenda, Dec. 3, 6:00p.m.

-Call to Order

-Pledge of Allegiance

-Roll Call

-Approval of Agenda

a. Consent Agenda

Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2018-24, November 19, 2018

2. Correspondence

3. Minutes for Boards and Commissions

b. Introduction of New City Employee: Shannon Langford (Communications)

c. Introduce New Police Officer Craig Walton and Administer Oath of Service

d. Motion to Designate Terry Birnbaum as Chadron’s Street Superintendent per a Requirement of the NE Department of Roads Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards

e. Resolution No. 2018-112 To Approve Application for a Special Designated License for JT Wild, Inc. dba Wild’s Bar & Grill for a Wedding Reception at the Chadron Art Center on Monday, December 31, 2018

f. Resolution No. 2018-113 To Accept Bid for the Purchase of Lot 5, Niobrara Addition, City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska and Authorize a Quit Claim Deed

g. Resolution No. 2018-114 To Accept Bid for the Purchase of Lot 8, Niobrara Addition, City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska and Authorize a Quit Claim Deed

h. Motion to Approve Claims

i. City Manager Report (Information Only, No Action Required)

j. Resolution No. 2018-115 To Excuse Absence of Councilmember(s)

k. Closing Comments from Outgoing Mayor John Coates

l. Reorganization of the City Council

Report on Results of Election Held November 6, 2018

2. Oath of Office to Newly Elected Council members

3. Election of Mayor/President and Vice Mayor/Vice President

m. To Recognize Outgoing Mayor John Coates

n. Resolution No. 2018-116 To Approve the Police Tow Service Specifications and Authorize Request for Proposals

o. Schedule City Council Meeting Dates for Calendar Year 2019

p. Discussion of City Council Agenda Deadlines and Scheduling of City Council Agenda Meetings

q. Council Closing Comments

r. Adjourn