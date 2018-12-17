Chadron City Council agenda for Dec. 17

Chadron City Council Meeting Agenda, Dec. 17, 6:00p.m.
-Call to Order
-Pledge of Allegiance
-Roll Call
-Approval of Agenda
a. Consent Agenda
- Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2018-25, December 3, 2018
- Correspondence
- Minutes for Boards and Commissions
- Monthly Treasurer’s Report and Water Report
- Fire Department Membership Update
b. City Employee Recognition
- Recognize Employees for Years of Service
- Announce and Recognize Employee of the Year
c. Deb Cottier, Executive Director, Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation (NNDC) – Report and Update
d. Preliminary Plat of Lots 6, 7, 8 and 9, A Replat of Outlot A, Southwest Tenth Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska (Property Located South of Highway US-20 and South of Greenwood Cemetery) (Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation (NNDC)
e. Resolution No. 2018-117 To Renew Agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for Maintenance of Highway US-20 and Highway US-385 for the 2019 Calendar Year
f. Essential Air Service Proposals for the Chadron Municipal Airport
g. Resolution No. 2018-118 To Amend Resolution No. 2014-76 Section 1, to Change the Deadline for Submittal of City Council Agenda Items
h. Motion to Designate City Council Representative to the City Employee Salary/Benefit Subcommittee (Three Legged Stool)
i. Resolution No. 2018-119 To Extend Holiday Greetings
j. Motion to Approve Claims
k. City Manager Report (Information Only, No Action Required)
l. Resolution No. 2018-120 To Excuse Absence of Councilmember(s)
m. Council Closing Comments
n. Adjourn
Leave a Reply