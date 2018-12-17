Chadron City Council agenda for Dec. 17

Chadron City Council Meeting Agenda, Dec. 17, 6:00p.m.

-Call to Order

-Pledge of Allegiance

-Roll Call

-Approval of Agenda



a. Consent Agenda

Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2018-25, December 3, 2018 Correspondence Minutes for Boards and Commissions Monthly Treasurer’s Report and Water Report Fire Department Membership Update

b. City Employee Recognition

Recognize Employees for Years of Service Announce and Recognize Employee of the Year

c. Deb Cottier, Executive Director, Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation (NNDC) – Report and Update

d. Preliminary Plat of Lots 6, 7, 8 and 9, A Replat of Outlot A, Southwest Tenth Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska (Property Located South of Highway US-20 and South of Greenwood Cemetery) (Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation (NNDC)

e. Resolution No. 2018-117 To Renew Agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for Maintenance of Highway US-20 and Highway US-385 for the 2019 Calendar Year

f. Essential Air Service Proposals for the Chadron Municipal Airport

g. Resolution No. 2018-118 To Amend Resolution No. 2014-76 Section 1, to Change the Deadline for Submittal of City Council Agenda Items

h. Motion to Designate City Council Representative to the City Employee Salary/Benefit Subcommittee (Three Legged Stool)

i. Resolution No. 2018-119 To Extend Holiday Greetings

j. Motion to Approve Claims

k. City Manager Report (Information Only, No Action Required)

l. Resolution No. 2018-120 To Excuse Absence of Councilmember(s)

m. Council Closing Comments

n. Adjourn