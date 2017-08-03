Chadron Chamber Director Smith Talks About Solar Eclipse



The upcoming Total Solar Eclipse is right around the corner, and Dawes and Sioux Counties having been preparing for awhile now. We spoke with Chadron Chamber Director Brooke Smith about what the city of Chadron, and their counties are doing to prepare for the eclipse. Smith says, “Experts are expecting up to 466,000 people coming through Nebraska…the tourism industry for Dawes and Sioux Counties have done some work to estimate we’ll have about 10,000 to 15,000 people in our area.” She says the biggest thing they are doing is making sure businesses, and locals are ready for that level of traffic coming through the area.