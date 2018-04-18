Chadron Chamber Director Brooke Smith Resigns

According to Chadron Chamber Director Brooke Smith:

To the Chadron Community –

“It is with mixed emotion that I am announcing my resignation as the Chadron Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. I have been offered a position as the Human Resources Director for Northwest Community Action Partnership where I will be able to further pursue my deep-rooted passions for helping people in need and alleviating poverty.”

“As I am very excited to start this new adventure, I am also sad to leave this position with the Chamber. This community and my job with the Chamber has had an enormously positive impact on my life both professionally and personally. When my family and I were new to Chadron, the Chamber and this community, embraced and welcomed us – giving us a second family and the feeling of truly finding our forever home. The Board, Ambassadors, Ag Committee, Membership and Community have made coming to work every day more than worth it.”

“I will forever be grateful for my time with this organization and leave with nothing but fond and positive memories of my time as Executive Director. I will remain active in the community and will maintain my roles in such organizations as Chadron Kiwanis, Teammates Mentoring and The Chadron Diaper Bank, among other things. I will always support the work of this incredibly important organization and can’t wait to see what’s in store for the Chamber next. I believe with all my heart that this organization is strong, well organized and will flourish in the next phases of its life.”

Sincerely,

Brooke Smith