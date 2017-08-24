Chadron Chamber August Member of the Month – Dawes County Abstract and Title

The Chadron Chamber of Commerce Director and Ambassadors present Dawes County Abstract and Title with the August Member of the Month Award. July’s Member of the Month was First National Bank of North Platte and they selected Dawes County Abstract and Title to pass the award on to. Dawes County Abstract and Title has been in business since 1982 and employs a staff of 4. They are commited to giving back to the community in a number of ways and are involved with the Chadron Chamber Board of Directors, The Chamber Ambassadors and Rotary. They are also proud sponsors of numerous community events including Bands on Bordeaux, Harvest Fest and the Annual Easter Egg Hunt.