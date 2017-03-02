Chadron Bus Runs Off Highway North of Alliance

According to an official statement from Chadron Public Schools, “At approximately 7:50 AM on March 1st, a Chadron Public Schools mid-sized bus, traveling south on Highway 385 and carrying 6 middle school students and one middle school chaperone, lost control, crossed the centerline and went off the road. The bus hit the ditch and ended up in a field north of Alliance. The bus did not roll and there were no reported injuries. The bus driver was able to get the bus back on the road and continued to Scottsbluff.”

“Later, at approximately 9:00 AM, the same bus was pulled over by Nebraska State Patrol about 10-miles outside of Scottsbluff. A roadside sobriety test showed that the bus driver was not under the influence of alcohol, but the bus driver was taken to Regional West Hospital for further testing. At that time, the middle school principal transported the students to their destination, where all students and staff continued with their planned activity. Chadron Public School sent a new bus driver to Scottsbluff to transport the students home. The bus driver is okay and was released from the hospital. Bus safety is priority at Chadron Public Schools and we will continue to investigate the incident.”