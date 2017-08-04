Chadron Assault With Baseball Bat Arrest

According to Chadron Police Lt. Richard Hickstein, “During the early evening hours of Wednesday, August 2, 2017, the Chadron Police Department was called to the Chadron Community Hospital for patient who reported being hit by another person with a baseball bat. Chadron Police Officer arrived on scene and interviewed the victim who had received injuries in the alleged assault. Officers obtained a description and identification of the suspect and attempted to locate him, but were unsuccessful in locating him at the time. Officers were able to locate witnesses and obtain witness statements as part of the investigation.”

“On Thursday, August 3, 2017, Officer Matt Freeman applied for and obtained a search warrant for the residence of Pine Oak Vista, Apartment 11. The warrant was served and officers conducted a search of the residence. Seized during the search was a baseball bat. The suspect in the case was home at the time of service of the warrant. As a result of the investigation, 27 year old Daris Top Bear was place under arrest and transported to the Dawes County Jail. Top Bear was arrested for Second Degree Assault, a Class IIA Felony and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, a Class III Felony. Bond was set at 10% of $10,000.00.”