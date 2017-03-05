Chadron Area Aquatics And Wellness Center Opens Monday (Photos)

By Alex Helmbrecht, Director of College Relations

CHADRON – After years of planning and months of construction, the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center will open to the public Monday, March 6. The $6.8 million center hosted a “VIP Tour” Feb. 11 but officially opens for business Monday.

The Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center features a 25-meter swimming pool with six lanes, one diving board and a 75-foot slide. The pool’s depth goes to 12-feet, 6-inches, and swimmers can use a zero entry portal to enter the pool. The center also features a therapy pool, locker rooms and a multi-functional space for small parties or meetings.

“This will be a tremendous boon to the city and it will be inviting to use it,” City Manager Wayne Anderson said. “The center was built and designed to be an intergenerational facility. The people who were in on the concept and brought it to life through committees had the absolute best interest of Chadron and its future in mind. It is going to be a tremendous success and I look forward to people discovering how much fun it can be to have a facility like this.”

In addition to $4 million from a city sales tax, and funds received through grants or fundraising efforts, the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center is also a cooperative effort between the City of Chadron and Chadron State College. CSC will pay 50 percent of the operating costs each year in exchange for the center hosting swimming courses and allowing access to students with an EagleCard.

“This is what can happen when organizations in the city cooperate with each other,” Chadron State College Vice President of Administration and Finance Dale Grant said. “We are excited for the community, students and the college’s aquatic classes to take advantage of this wonderful facility.”

CSC students are also heavily involved in the center’s workforce. All 14 part time workers at the center are current CSC students and the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center and Recreation Supervisor Brandon Girard is an alumnus.

When the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center opens, it will cap off more than a four year process of planning that encompassed several organizations and volunteers.

“A lot of volunteer hours were used to start several committees,” said City of Chadron Building and Zoning Official Janet Johnson. “This has been a long process for a lot of people, but clearly their time has paid off.”

Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center Hours of Operation

(Hours subject to change)

Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday Noon to 5 p.m.

Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center Membership Rates

Rate Family Couple/Single Family Adult 18+ Youth 3-17

Daily $20 $12 $7 $5

Month $50 $45 $35 $30

Quarter $120 $105 $70 $65

Annual $340 $300 $220 $200