Chadron Aquatic Center Announces Modified Hours

During the evening of October 25 the Chadron Aquatic Center had a malfunction of the HVAC system that caused a negative pressure to build within the facility that caused issues with the electrical system within the facility. Due to this issue the Aquatic Center will be going to a modified schedule starting Friday October 26, until Tuesday October 30.

The hours of operation will have a normal opening time and closing will be modified to 5:00 PM.

Chadron City Manager Gregory Yanker says, “We apologize for the any inconvenience this might cause and are working diligently at getting back to normal operations.”