Chadron Aquatic And Wellness Center Closed

The Chadron Area Aquatic and Wellness Center will be closed on Tuesday October 30 and Wednesday October 31 for the completion of the electrical repairs due to the HVAC system failure the prior week. We anticipate the facility being back open with normal operating schedule on Thursday November 1, 2018.

Due to the unforeseen closure of the facility those members that have passes with a stipulated time frame use (monthly, quarterly, annual) will have the duration of this closure added back to their pass as to not lose this time.

Chadron City Manager Gregory Yanker says, “As we work through this issue I just want to take this time to thank everyone for their continued patience.”