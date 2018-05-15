Panhandle Post

Chadron Annual School Community Picnic

According to Chadron Schools Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester, “Please join us in celebrating this past year’s numerous accomplishments and recognitions on Friday, May 18 @ 11:30 AM at the west side of the high school for our Annual School Community Picnic.  A free will donation is appreciated.”  This past week was Teacher Appreciation Week. The following list of achievements would not be possible without quality, caring instructors. These are just a few of this year’s achievements:

  • ACT Scores exceeding state and national averages
  • Chadron High School named 3rd best High School in Nebraska by US News and World Reports
  • 22 Presidential Award Winners or 48% of the Senior Class had a GPA of 3.5 or better and scored at the 90th percentile or above on a national standardized test in reading or math
  • Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association (NRCSA) Closing the Gap Award
  • NRCSA Board Member of the Year
  • Nebraska FBLA Advisor of the Year
  • Education Support Person of the Year

 

Friday, May 18 is the culmination of another successful school year so come join us for hamburgers at 11:30 AM.

