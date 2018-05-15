Chadron Annual School Community Picnic

According to Chadron Schools Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester, “Please join us in celebrating this past year’s numerous accomplishments and recognitions on Friday, May 18 @ 11:30 AM at the west side of the high school for our Annual School Community Picnic. A free will donation is appreciated.” This past week was Teacher Appreciation Week. The following list of achievements would not be possible without quality, caring instructors. These are just a few of this year’s achievements:
- ACT Scores exceeding state and national averages
- Chadron High School named 3rd best High School in Nebraska by US News and World Reports
- 22 Presidential Award Winners or 48% of the Senior Class had a GPA of 3.5 or better and scored at the 90th percentile or above on a national standardized test in reading or math
- Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association (NRCSA) Closing the Gap Award
- NRCSA Board Member of the Year
- Nebraska FBLA Advisor of the Year
- Education Support Person of the Year
Friday, May 18 is the culmination of another successful school year so come join us for hamburgers at 11:30 AM.
