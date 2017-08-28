Chadron, Alliance, and Scottsbluff Residents Involved In Accident

According to Alliance Police Chief John Kiss, “On August 26 at approximately 3:47 P.M. the Alliance Police Department and the Alliance Emergency Medical Services responded to a reported accident at the intersection of East 5th Street and Mississippi Avenue. Philip D. Halstead, from Alliance was driving a 1996 Chevrolet pickup and stopped at the stop sign. A vehicle driven by Gordon L. Ostermiller of Scottsbluff was driving southbound on Mississippi. Halstead drove out into the intersection and was struck on the left side of his vehicle by the southbound Ostermiller vehicle. Halsteads vehicle sustained approximately $2000.00 damage. Ostermiller’s vehicle sustained heavy damage and had to be towed.”

“Malia M. Burwell, 15 years of age of Chadron was a passenger in the Halstead vehicle and was transported to Box Butte General. Megan Ostermiller, 31 years of age of Scottsbluff was also transported to Box Butte General. The driver of the Halstead vehicle was issued a citation.”