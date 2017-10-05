Cerv Helps Bring In Christian Artist Jody McBrayer To Alliance (Audio)

Alliance resident Andrew Cerv has been making concert dreams come true for many people in Box Butte County, and the City of Alliance helping bring in major Christian music artists since April of 2017 when he helped with the Mitch McVicker concert. This time around Cerv will pave the way for a Christian artist nominated for a Grammy, Dove Award Winner, and former lead singer of Avalon Jody McBrayer on October 14th at the Alliane Berean Chruch. This concert is in conjunction with the “Made to Worship Conference”. The conference will begin at 9am to 4pm with the free show starting at 7pm. Cerv is a 2006 Alliance High School grad.

Cerv says, “McBrayer was a part of the Christian group Avalon for many years…I got the opportunity to see him in 2003 when he was at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering…he was one of the artists I thought about when we decided we wanted to look at bringing somebody else to sing for us.” You can hear the full interview with KCOW Morning Show Host Jason Wentworth below. Find more information about the concert or conference at http://allianceberean.com







