Central Nebraska Prepares For Annual ‘Junk Jaunt’ Event 

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Central Nebraska is preparing for its annual Junk Jaunt, an event described as the state’s largest garage sale.

The event will run Friday through Sunday on a 300-mile loop through the region. Vendors and locals will sell food, antiques and other “junk” that many consider treasures.

More than 30 towns are participating in the official event, which is always held the last full weekend in September. Many are located along the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway.

Each year, more than 500 vendors register for the Junk Jaunt. Items listed for sale include farm fresh honey, records, antique musical instruments, cameras, antique furniture, craft items and tools.

