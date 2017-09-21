Central Nebraska Mall Sees 3 Fake $100 Bills In 40 Minutes

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A central Nebraska mall says its stores received three counterfeit $100 bills from customers in less than an hour.

The Grand Island Independent reports that the bills were used as payment in three stores at Conestoga Mall in Grand Island within a 40-minute period Tuesday.

Police are investigating and say they have security camera footage of two male suspects. Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering says authorities believe they’re connected to cases in Kearney and Lexington.

The stores that reported the bills are Victoria’s Secret, Pro Image and Foot Locker. Duering says the alleged counterfeiters were able to buy merchandise in some of the cases.