NORTH PLATTE – Cedar View Campground at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area is temporarily closed to allow construction crews to complete upgrades to campground amenities until early June.



Cedar View Campground, located about 15 miles west of Kingsley Dam on Highway 92 near Otter Creek Bay, is closed for public use until approximately June 13. Certain project aspects may not be completed until fall 2019. The upgrades will include all new electrical and water utilities leading to 85 camping sites with 50/30/20 amp pedestals and water availability. Eight existing campsites will be updated with accessible features along with renovations to the existing shower facility. Other campground facilities are open including Lone Eagle and Little Thunder Campgrounds at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area and Lake Ogallala Campground on the east side of Lake Ogallala State Recreation Area.

Contact Regional Park Superintendent Colby Johnson at (308) 284-8804 or colby.johnson@nebraska.gov for more information.