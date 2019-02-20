Cedar View Campground at Lake McConaughy SRA temporarily closed

NORTH PLATTE – Cedar View Campground at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area will close temporarily to allow construction crews to complete upgrades to campground amenities.



Cedar View Campground, located about 15 miles west of Kingsley Dam on Highway 92 near Otter Creek Bay, is now closed for public use until approximately May 24. Some aspects of the project may not be completed until this fall depending upon site conditions during construction. The upgrades will include all new electrical and water utilities leading to 85 camping sites with 50/30/20 amp pedestals and water availability. Eight existing campsites will be updated to bring them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), along with renovations to the existing shower facility.