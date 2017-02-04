CCU pulls away with big 4th quarter to top Eagles, 77-68

Three Colorado Christian players combined for 56 points and the Cougars outscored Chadron State 28-14 in the fourth quarter while taking a 77-68 decision during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball game here Friday night.

Both teams began the game with 6-9 conference records. Christian is now 9-12 overall and Chadron State is 6-13.

Chadron State led 54-49 entering the final period, but the Cougars were seven of 11 from the field and 13 of 16 from the free throw line while the Eagles were five of 19 from the field and only one of two from the line in the final 10 minutes.

For the game, the Eagles outscored the visitors from Denver 58 to 52 from the field, but Christian was 25 of 32 from the charity stripe and Chadron State 10 of 14.

Mikala Gordon paced Christian with 20 points, Leisha Crawford tallied 19 and Alex Nelson 17. Crawford and Gordon combined to make 20 of 25 free throws and each of them grabbed seven rebounds to lead their team. The Cougars also helped their cause by turning the ball over just six times and come up with seven steals.

The Eagles were led by Kalli Feddersen ‘s 16 points. Letty Rodriguez added 14, Havannah Newens 11 and Kylah Collins 10, to go with a game-high 13 rebounds. Feddersen also collected nine rebounds.

Chadron State will host Colorado Mines at 5:30 Saturday night while Colorado Christian will return to Denver to play Regis.