CCH&HS Tim Frye Elected Western District Chair And NALA Board Of Directors



According to Chadron Community Hospital & Health Service Marketing Coordinator Griese, “Congratulations to Tim Frye, Prairie Pines Facility Administrator, on his election as Western District Chair and Nebraska Assisted Living Association Board of Directors. Tim’s term will begin in January of 2019 and will run for two years. The Nebraska Assisted Living Association (NALA) is a non-profit trade association that represents for-profit, non-profit, and governmental assisted living facilities in Nebraska. NALA also represents the interests of individuals and businesses interested in the profession of assisted living. NALA provides advocacy and education to its members in support of their efforts to provide quality assisted living services to Nebraskans.”

“We are very thankful for Tim’s dedication to his profession and to the elderly citizens of Nebraska. Our organization and community benefits from his hard work and success!”