CCH&HS Out Patient Diabetes Education Accreditation



Effective July 24th The Diabetes Self- Management Education & Support (DSMES) program at Chadron Community Hospital & Health Servicehas been accredited by the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE). The program is eligible for re-certification every 4 years by demonstrating compliance with the current national standards. The accreditation application was supported by hospital administration and grant monies from NE DHHS.

For more information about our Diabetes Education Program contact Cathy Peterson at 308-432-0455.