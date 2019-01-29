Cattlemen’s group to be moving into new digs on Cattle Drive

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln City Council has approved changing two street names so the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association’s new headquarters will be situated on Cattle Drive.



The council voted unanimously Monday to change Cattle Drive in northeast Lincoln to Mustang Drive and change Discovery Drive in the Nebraska Technology Park to Cattle Drive. The association had sought the changes.

The association plans to move to the new building in late February. The new space provides double the room at its rented office about a 10-minute walk from the Capitol. The new building is about a 10-minute drive from there.