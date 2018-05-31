Cattlemen’s Ball Special Operation Announced

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will be on the road to help herd traffic as the Cattlemen’s Ball is expected to bring an influx of drivers to the Hebron area.

Large crowds are expected to attend the annual Cattlemen’s Ball in Hebron on Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2. Many of the attendees are expected to stay in other communities with more hotel accommodations, such as York or Fairbury.

Troopers will be working overtime to assist with traffic control and enforcement along Highway 81 on both Friday and Saturday.

This operation is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $2,200 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

