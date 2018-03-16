Cashore Marionettes To Perform March 27 At CSC

By CSC College Relations

As part of the Galaxy Series, the Cashore Marionettes will perform “Life in Motion” Tuesday, March 27, at 7 p.m. in Chadron State College’s Memorial Hall.

“Life in Motion” features characters of depth, integrity and humanity in scenes taken from every day life. The puppetry show is set to music by Beethoven, Vivaldi, Strauss and Copland. According to its website, the show takes audience members on a journey that celebrates the richness of life through virtuoso manipulation, humor, pathos, classic music and poetic insight.

According to promotional materials, Joseph Cashore and his internationally acclaimed Cashore Marionettes redefine the art of puppetry. The show consists of a collection of engaging pieces encompassing a broad range of themes, each delivered with a simplicity that expresses the essence of the moment, according to the Cashore Marionettes website.

Reserved tickets are free for CSC students and employees, $15 for adults and $13 for youth and seniors. Contact the box office for tickets at 308-432-6207 or email boxoffice@csc.edu.