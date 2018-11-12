Carolyn M. Campbell, 62

Carolyn M. Campbell began her eternal life on November, 7th 2018 at the age of 62,
with her family by her side.
Carolyn was born on November 1, 1956 in Alliance, NE to Dolores (Price) Paist.
She graduated from Hemingford High School in 1974. She then relocated to the
place she always called “home,” Washington D.C., to work. She then moved back
to Nebraska, where she gave birth to a bouncing baby girl, Kristle in 1979. After
relocating to Topeka, KS, she welcomed home a sweet baby boy, Curtis James.
She then followed her family back home to Nebraska, where she worked hard every
day to raise and support her children. Once her children were old enough, Carolyn
made the brave decision to return to school to become a teacher. She attended
Western Nebraska Community College receiving her Associates of Science Degree
and then Chadron State College, where she earned her Bachelor of Science with a
field endorsement in Business Education in 1997. She began teaching in Otis, CO,
then North Platte, NE, and finally in Bayard, NE, where she continued to teach until
her health would not allow. While teaching in Bayard, she also furthered her
educating by graduating in 2014 with her Master’s Degree in Curriculum and
Instruction from Concordia University of Nebraska. After retiring from teaching,
Carolyn moved to Lincoln, NE to live the last years of her life.
Carolyn’s passions in life were teaching, coaching and helping others. During her
years teaching she also coached One Act, coached Cheerleading, was a class sponsor,
sponsored Prom, among many other school activities. She included her students and
their families as her own. There were many holidays and football Saturdays that were
spent at Carolyn’s house, where she cooked for her children, grandchildren, and
adopted family. Carolyn was also known very well for her cooking. She enjoyed
catering for her family/friend’s events. If a person ever left Carolyn’s house hungry,
“it was their own fault,” she’d say. She enjoyed teaching her daughter, granddaughters,
niece, and other women how to cook her favorite recipes. Her family will remember
her for keeping an extremely clean house, doing things “her way,” having an amazing
sense of humor, loving hard, laughing harder, being a die-hard Husker fan, and having
a strong faith in God. She was an active member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Kristle (David) Yearta of Kearney, NE; son Curtis
(CJ) Campbell of Lincoln, NE; her grandchildren Trinity, Nathaniel, and Cordell; her
step grandchildren Jessica (Brian), Whitley (Chris), Mycal, Breanna, and Catelyn, and
great grandchildren Oliver, Tristan, and Brance. She is also survived by brothers David
(Barb) Curtis and family of Omaha, NE; Alan Curtis and family of Pine Bluffs, WY, and
Brent (Tammy) Curtis and family of Hemingford, NE, along with her adopted sister
Connie (Larry) Leever and family of Bayard, NE, adopted daughter Amy Quick and
family of Bayard, NE, and numerous other adopted and extended family members,
including her special friend Joe, her NSEA China family, and her many students that
were like her own children.
Memorial service will be 6 p.m., Friday (11-16-18) at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church,
6001 ‘A’ St, Lincoln, NE. Cremation/no visitation. Memorials may be made to the
family for future designation.
Concolences online at roperandsons.com.
