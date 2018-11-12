Carolyn M. Campbell, 62

Carolyn M. Campbell began her eternal life on November, 7th 2018 at the age of 62,

with her family by her side.

Carolyn was born on November 1, 1956 in Alliance, NE to Dolores (Price) Paist.

She graduated from Hemingford High School in 1974. She then relocated to the

place she always called “home,” Washington D.C., to work. She then moved back

to Nebraska, where she gave birth to a bouncing baby girl, Kristle in 1979. After

relocating to Topeka, KS, she welcomed home a sweet baby boy, Curtis James.

She then followed her family back home to Nebraska, where she worked hard every

day to raise and support her children. Once her children were old enough, Carolyn

made the brave decision to return to school to become a teacher. She attended

Western Nebraska Community College receiving her Associates of Science Degree

and then Chadron State College, where she earned her Bachelor of Science with a

field endorsement in Business Education in 1997. She began teaching in Otis, CO,

then North Platte, NE, and finally in Bayard, NE, where she continued to teach until

her health would not allow. While teaching in Bayard, she also furthered her

educating by graduating in 2014 with her Master’s Degree in Curriculum and

Instruction from Concordia University of Nebraska. After retiring from teaching,

Carolyn moved to Lincoln, NE to live the last years of her life.

Carolyn’s passions in life were teaching, coaching and helping others. During her

years teaching she also coached One Act, coached Cheerleading, was a class sponsor,

sponsored Prom, among many other school activities. She included her students and

their families as her own. There were many holidays and football Saturdays that were

spent at Carolyn’s house, where she cooked for her children, grandchildren, and

adopted family. Carolyn was also known very well for her cooking. She enjoyed

catering for her family/friend’s events. If a person ever left Carolyn’s house hungry,

“it was their own fault,” she’d say. She enjoyed teaching her daughter, granddaughters,

niece, and other women how to cook her favorite recipes. Her family will remember

her for keeping an extremely clean house, doing things “her way,” having an amazing

sense of humor, loving hard, laughing harder, being a die-hard Husker fan, and having

a strong faith in God. She was an active member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Kristle (David) Yearta of Kearney, NE; son Curtis

(CJ) Campbell of Lincoln, NE; her grandchildren Trinity, Nathaniel, and Cordell; her

step grandchildren Jessica (Brian), Whitley (Chris), Mycal, Breanna, and Catelyn, and

great grandchildren Oliver, Tristan, and Brance. She is also survived by brothers David

(Barb) Curtis and family of Omaha, NE; Alan Curtis and family of Pine Bluffs, WY, and

Brent (Tammy) Curtis and family of Hemingford, NE, along with her adopted sister

Connie (Larry) Leever and family of Bayard, NE, adopted daughter Amy Quick and

family of Bayard, NE, and numerous other adopted and extended family members,

including her special friend Joe, her NSEA China family, and her many students that

were like her own children.

Memorial service will be 6 p.m., Friday (11-16-18) at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church,

6001 ‘A’ St, Lincoln, NE. Cremation/no visitation. Memorials may be made to the

family for future designation.

Concolences online at roperandsons.com.