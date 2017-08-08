Caroline A. Grabher, 74, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at Hemingford Community Care Center.

She was born in Alliance on June 19, 1942 to Earl and Laurine (Christensen) Herman.

On October 18, 1959 she was united in marriage to Derald Grabher.

Caroline was a lifelong area resident and farmed with her husband near Hemingford. She was a member of the Hemingford United Methodist Church, Eagles Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Trisha) Grabher of Spearfish, SD, Michele (Richard) Halstead of Alliance and Rocky Grabher of Hemingford. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Carly Grabher of Phoenix, AZ, Sydney Grabher of Omaha, Chris and Kim Grabher of Rapid City, SD, Nicole and Cameron McClain of Phoenix, AZ, Ethan Halstead and Philip Halstead of Alliance and great-grandchild, Brielle Grabher of Rapid City, SD.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 1991 and her parents.

Memorial services will be Friday, August 11 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel in Alliance with Pastor Esther Achi officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Hemingford Cemetery.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to Regional West Medical Center Hospice or the Alliance Eagles Club.