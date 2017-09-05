Carol Lois (Kohler) Penaluna, 77, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, NE.

She was born on October 20, 1939 in Rushville, NE to Frederick and Florence (Putnam) Kohler. Her family moved to Alliance when Carol was the age of 3 where she attended the local schools graduating from Alliance High School.

Carol then moved to the San Francisco Bay area in California where she would meet her future husband. They met while working for the same corporation. She worked as a switchboard operator and he as a mechanical engineer. They married approximately a year later and lived in Pinole, CA and raised their sons. Carol was a fantastic cook and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her husband operated a mechanical engineering consulting business out of their home. They would later retire and sold their business and property and purchased a motorhome where they toured the western United States for 5 years spending time in Palm Springs and the western high country. They then settled back to Alliance where Carol enjoyed her hobbies of cooking, quilting and enjoying her family.

She is survived by her husband, William, her son, Jeffrey of Rodeo, CA, her grandchildren, Travis, Ryan, Cody and Levi Penaluna and her great-granddaughter, Katy. She is also survived by her sisters, Winnie Rust of Alliance and Shirley Hanoch of Bayard, NE and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son and 2 other sons, George and Corey and a brother.

A private family celebration of her life was held.