Carol Ann Cramberg, 75

Carol Ann Cramberg was born in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma August 4, 1941. She made her journey to the spirit world at her home May 8, 2017. At her request, there will be graveside services only. Inurnment will be Monday, May 22, 2017 at 1:00 PM followed by a celebration of life and luncheon at St. John’s Church Hall.

She spent her formative years in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Her family moved to Oklahoma City, where Carol graduated high school. After graduation, Carol and her mom moved to Los Angles, California and Carol worked as a legal secretary for the Morrison Law Firm.

Carol cared for her mother, V. Margaret Cramberg until her death. In 2006 Carol retired and moved to Crawford because of her love of the area and its history. She was very proud of her Cheyenne and Cherokee heritage. Carol was very well-read and very interesting to visit with.

She will be missed by all her friends especially her coffee friends and her sister-of-the-heart Angie Taylor.

Memorials have been established for the Crawford Rescue Unit.