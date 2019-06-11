Carmen Lliteras Knaub, 85, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at her home in Hemingford.

She was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alliance on August 7, 1933, to John M. and Olevia M. (Delsing) Lliteras of Hemingford.

On April 16, 1959, she was united in marriage to Fred Knaub in Cheyenne, Wyoming. After her marriage she moved to Alliance and resided here until 1991 when she and Fred returned to Hemingford.

Following her graduation from UNL she worked at Farmers Union Co-op Oil Association and Farmers Union Co-op Store in Hemingford. In 1968 she opened her own bookkeeping and tax consulting office. She retired from that business in 2008. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church while in Alliance and St. Bridget Catholic Church while in Hemingford; American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 9 in Hemingford, where she served a term as president. She was also a member of the National Association of Tax Practitioners, Nebraska Society of Tax Practitioners, and the National Society of Accountants as well as A.A.R.P.

Carmen is survived by her son, Fredric Knaub, and granddog, Princess, of Hemingford; her step-daughter, Suzanne Tate-Davis (Grant) of Cypress, TX; her step-granddaughters, Alexandria Lembke and Vivian Stanley, and her step-great-granddaughter, Cassidy Lembke of Texas; her sister, Loretta Henkens of Chadron; her brother, Earl (Diane) Lliteras of Grand Island; her sisters-in-law, Rita Lliteras of Grand Island and Eleanor Myers of Boise, ID; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, including her special niece, Roberta Weisgerber of Sterling, CO.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Knaub; her daughter, Carmen O. Knaub in 1984; her brothers, Harry, George, Robert, and Jack Lliteras; her sister, Mary Margaret Robideaux; and her granddogs, Mister Smidgen, Miss Heidi, and Li’l Albert.

Funeral services will be Thursday, June 13, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hemingford with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at Alliance. A wake service will be Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at. St. Bridget Church. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home in Hemingford.

Memorials may be given to St. Bridget Catholic Church.