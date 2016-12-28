Carmen Jean (Hagen) Cook, 87

Carmen Jean (Hagen) Cook of Crawford passed into eternal life on December 24, 2016. She was the second child born to Gilbert and Faeth (Fluent) Hagen of Crawford on December 31, 1928. After graduating as class valedictorian from Crawford High School in 1946, she attended Doane College in Crete, NE where she earned a degree in Medical Technology. Upon completion of clinical training at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln she moved back to Crawford to work as a lab and X-ray technician in the newly-built Crawford Memorial Hospital. In 1950, she met and married Franklin Cook of Crawford and settled with him on the family ranch in the Squaw Mound Community southeast of Crawford. To this marriage were born three children, Allen, Jean, and Glen. Carmen continued to work for the Crawford Hospital for over 40 years, eventually becoming head of both the lab and X-Ray departments. Carmen was a faithful member and supporter of Willow Creek Church until its closing, and later Open Door Church. She was a 50-year member of the Squaw Mound Homemakers Club and an active 4-H Leader. In later years, she volunteered at the Post Playhouse at Fort Robinson and was active in PEO.

Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Franklin, and brother Robert. Carmen is survived by her three children: Allen and wife Leanne, Jean (Prosser) and husband Emory, and Glen and husband Todd Doleshall; grandchildren Mariah Cook, Luke Prosser, Andrew and Noah Cook, step-granddaughters Jessie (Dereik) Hardesty, and Misty (Robert) Reid, and step-great-grandchildren Garret and Asher Hardesty, and Tatum, Tomi and Cord Reid.

A celebration of life service will be held on Carmen’s 88th birthday, December 31, 2016, at 11:00 AM at the Open Door Church. Memorials have been established for the Crawford Fire Department, Open Door Church, and the Ponderosa Villa. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

