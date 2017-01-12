Funeral services for Carl Serres, 85, a longtime Chadron resident will have services held on Monday, January 16, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron with Tom Serres officiating. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron.

Carl passed away on January 9, 2017 at Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs, Nebraska.

He was born in Crawford, Nebraska to John Paul “Jack” and Ida Mae (Bunge) Serres. He was the 4th of 5 children. There was and older sister Dorothy Mae, older brothers Ernest Paul, Richard Lyle, and younger brother John Leo.

He went to school in the Harrison Montrose Community District 9. In his senior year of high school he suffered a serious fall while horse riding but still managed to graduate from Harrison High.

Carl married Pauline Conger on December 10, 1960. With this union came four children, Son, Ron, daughters, Carol, Charlotte, and youngest Connie.

Carol took up various jobs ranching and farming in the area, later to become custodian at the Dawes County Courthouse.

In 1973, Carl then met fellow co-worker Lila Mae Laue, got married and settled on a farm easy of Chadron. They remained married until her passing in 2002. Carl enjoyed farming, fishing, ranch work, and spending time with his wife Lila and children at home on their farm.

Carl had been living at the farm with son Ron, till a fall moved him to Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs. He resided there for around 18 months till his passing.

Carl is survived by older brother Richard Serres of Chadron, Son, Ron Serres, Daughters, Carol Serres of Las Vegas, NV; Charlotte (Scott) Johnson; and Connie (Henry) McLeod of Ogallala, NE; Granddaughter Charline (Kirk) Robinson, their children Carlos Estrada and Jillian Robinson of Kearney, NE; Grandsons Benjamin and Blake McLeod of Ogallala, NE and also other numerous nieces and nephews.

Carl was a gentle compassionate Father, Dad, Husband, and friend and will be dearly missed.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.