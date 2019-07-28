Carhenge featured on Bing website

On July 28 Carhenge was featured as the background image on http://www.bing.com.

Carhenge is located a few miles north of Alliance on Highway 87.

According to http://www.carhenge.com,”Carhenge, which replicates Stonehenge, consists of the circle of cars, 3 standing trilithons within the circle, the heel stone, slaughter stone, and 2 station stones and includes a “Car Art Preserve” with sculptures made from cars and parts of cars.”

“Carhenge is formed from vintage American automobiles, painted gray to replicate Stonehenge. Built by Jim Reinders as a memorial to his father, it was dedicated at the June 1987 summer solstice.”