Carhenge Featured In The 2017 Nebraska Passport Program

The 2017 Nebraska Passport Program starts Monday, May 1. Carhenge is one of 80 attractions included in the 2017 Nebraska Passport Program. The program created by the Nebraska Tourism Commission inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting small businesses, attractions and hidden gems. “We are very excited that Carhenge has been chosen once again to participate in the Nebraska Passport Program and we look forward to an increase in visitation at one of western Nebraska’s top tourist attractions,” said Kevin Howard, Alliance Visitors Bureau Director. Passport booklets are available at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center and the Alliance Chamber office. Passports may be stamped at the Carhenge Pit Stop Gift Shop when it opens for the season on May 13or at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center for anyone visiting prior to the Pit Stop opening.

Attractions selected for the 2017 program are organized into 10 themed tours with one tour honoring the state’s sesquicentennial. The themes include: Thrills and Chills; Hidden Treasure; Art for the Heart; Hello Sunshine; A Warm Welcome; Celebrate Nebraska 150; A Little Me Time; Good People, Good Times; Uniquely Nebraska and Be a Kid Again. Carhenge is part of the Uniquely Nebraska tour.

Travelers will have from May 1 through September 30 to visit the attractions and get their stamps. Passports are available at participating stops beginning May 1. Participants are encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App for their smartphone for digital stamping as a supplement to the physical Passport booklet for their convenience. More information about the program and a list of prizes can be found at www.NebraskaPassport.com.