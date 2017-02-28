Carhenge Featured In 2017 Nebraska Passport Program

Carhenge is one of 80 attractions included in the 2017 Nebraska Passport Program. The program created by the Nebraska Tourism Commission inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting small businesses, attractions and hidden gems.

Attractions selected for the 2017 program are organized into 10 themed tours with one tour honoring the state’s sesquicentennial. The themes include: Thrills and Chills; Hidden Treasure; Art for the Heart; Hello Sunshine; A Warm Welcome; Celebrate Nebraska 150; A Little Me Time; Good People, Good Times; Uniquely Nebraska and Be a Kid Again. Carhenge is part of the Uniquely Nebraska tour.

Travelers will have from May 1 through September 30 to visit the attractions and get their stamps. Passports are available at participating stops beginning May 1. Participants are encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App for their smartphone and get stamped digitally supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience. Prizes will be announced at a later date.