Carhenge celebrating ‘Summer Solstice’ with events

Alliance – Carhenge will celebrate Summer Solstice with events on June 21.

Michelle Hickox, a certified yoga instructor from Alliance, will begin the day with sunrise yoga at 5:00 a.m. Please bring your own mat.

Holly Wade, fitness expert and Hemingford native will lead sunset yoga, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Please bring your own mat.

Edison Red Nest and the Native Futures Program will lead a group of local youth in traditional Native American singing and dancing and a Creator’s Game of Lacrosse, a traditional Native American sport. This program will begin at 1:30 p.m. and last approximately an hour in the field just south of the original Carhenge circle of cars. Please bring your own lawn chairs.

In other Solstice-related celebrations, Carnegie Arts Center will lead a rock-painting workshop on Wednesday, June 19 at Carhenge from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rocks will then be labeled with instructions and hidden around Carhenge.

For more information, call Carhenge at (308) 762-3569.