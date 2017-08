Congratulations to Carhenge! Carhenge has been nominated in the “10Best Readers’ Choice travel award” contest.

USA TODAY is promoting the contest and is providing voters 4 weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice at http://www.10best.com/awards/ travel/best-nebraska- attraction/. A person can vote once a day for the run of the contest.

Voting ends Monday, August 28th, 2017 at 9:59am MST and the winners will be announced on 10Best on Friday, September 1st, 2017 at 10:00pm MST, then later on USA TODAY.