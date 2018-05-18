CarGo delivers for Rockies in 12th; Dodgers squash long losing streak

Carlos Gonzalez has played in San Francisco so many times over the past decade that dealing with seagulls swirling over the outfield grass is customary in the late innings.

“It’s part of the show, right?” he said, smiling. “I’ve been playing in this division for 10 years, so I know they’re going to come.”

Gonzalez blocked out the hundreds of pesky birds and blooped a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the 12th inning, lifting the Colorado Rockies past the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Thursday night in the clubs’ first meeting of the year.

“You always expect that when it gets late. It’s time for them to take over the stadium,” Gonzalez said of the seagulls.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy and shortstop Brandon Crawford were ejected in the bottom of the 12th after Crawford was called out on strikes and argued with plate umpire Chris Segal.

Brandon Belt was called out on strikes to end Wednesday’s 6-3 loss to the Reds.

“It’s two games in a row guys do a great job of playing off pitches and they’re balls, and it’s frustrating,” Bochy said. “Those are balls. The ball was down. We’re trying to come back and win a ballgame and the call went their way.”

Gonzalez connected off Cory Gearrin, who relieved after Pierce Johnson (2-2) allowed one-out walks to pinch-hitter Chris Iannetta and Charlie Blackmon.

Jake McGee (1-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, and Wade Davis finished for his 16th save with the tying run on first.

Colorado squandered earlier chances.

The Rockies got consecutive two-out singles in the 10th by Gerardo Parra and Nolan Arenado before Tony Watson got Gonzalez to ground out. In the 11th, Trevor Story singled before Johnson induced a double play and strikeout.

In the ninth, Crawford hit a two-out single that bounced off the outstretched glove of pitcher Adam Ottavino then Crawford stole second for his first stolen base of 2018 but the Giants couldn’t capitalize.

Belt hit his 10th home run to tie the game at 3 in the sixth, but his trot came after a replay review that sent him home from second on what initially was called a double. Belt’s ball hit off the top of the arcade in right-center. Buster Posey first scored on the play to make it 3-2.

Belt homered in a fourth straight game for the second time this season, the first Giants player to do so since home run king Barry Bonds in 2004. Randy Winn was the previous Giant to hit homers in four consecutive games, from Sept. 16-30, 2005.

Daniel Castro’s two-run double and an RBI single by starting pitcher Chad Bettis put Colorado ahead 3-0 in the second.

The first meeting between the clubs arrived at last in mid-May after the Giants already faced the division rival Dodgers 11 times. This one came on a blustery night by the bay — in fact, the umpires’ pants flapped hard in the wind early on.

Bettis struck out five and walked two over six innings, surrendering three runs and five hits. He had a second consecutive no-decision.

Giants right-hander Jeff Samardzija allowed three runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings, struck out three and walked three in his second straight no-decision and third in the last four starts.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (3-4, 3.42 ERA) is 3-1 over his last four starts and has pitched into the seventh in each one. He has 13 strikeouts in his past two road outings.

Giants: LHP Derek Holland (2-4, 4.79) lost in his only previous appearance vs. Colorado, allowing seven runs and seven hits in four innings last Sept. 7 at Coors Field.

AROUND THE MAJORS THURSDAY

— David Price put together his best outing of the season and helped the Boston Red Sox move back into a first-place tie with the New York Yankees in the American League East.

Price struck out eight while firing a five-hitter in the Bosox’s 6-2 win over the Orioles. The lefty was one out from his fourth career shutout until Manny Machado ruined it with a two-run homer.

J.D. Martinez put Boston ahead with a two-run homer in the first inning. Xander Bogaerts added a three-run homer that chased Kevin Gausman and gave the Red Sox a 6-0 lead in the fifth.

— Homers by Matt Olson, Khris Davis and Matt Chapman led the Athletics’ attack in a 10-5 win at Toronto. Olson belted a three-run shot and Davis added a two-run blast while going 4-for-4 with three runs scored. The Blue Jays have dropped nine of their last 12 home games and are 8-14 overall since a 14-8 start.

— Welington Castillo furnished a tiebreaking, two-run single while the White Sox scored four unearned runs in the eighth to beat the Rangers, 4-2. Yoan Moncada had three hits and sparked the winning rally with a ground-rule double as Chicago avoided its 10th loss in 11 games. Texas wasted a good outing by Doug Fister, who threw six-hit ball over seven shutout innings in place of scheduled starter Cole Hamels.

— The Rays were 7-1 winners at Los Angeles as Chris Archer and Austin Pruitt combined on a three-hitter to beat the Angels. Archer surrendered only two hits over 6 2/3 innings, and Pruitt continued the shutout until Shohei Ohtani homered with one out in the ninth. Denard Span and Johnny Field hit two-run homers and C.J. Cron smacked a solo shot against his former team.

— Jose Iglesias provided a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning to complete the Tigers’ comeback in a 3-2 win at Seattle. The Mariners led 2-0 in the sixth before John Hicks scored on third baseman Kyle Seager’s throwing error. Detroit received one-hit pitching from its bullpen after Matthew Boyd struck out nine while giving up two runs over six frames.

— Gregory Polanco scored the tiebreaking run on an error by third baseman Christian Villanueva in the seventh inning, pushing the Pirates past the Padres, 5-4. Josh Bell and Sean Rodriguez each had two hits and an RBI as Pittsburgh moved into a first-place tie with Milwaukee in the NL Central. Eric Hosmer drove in three runs for San Diego.

— Vince Velazquez pitched shutout ball over 6 1/3 innings and the Phillies homered twice in a 6-2 victory at St. Louis. Velasquez scattered five hits and had five strikeouts to lead Philadelphia to its seventh win in eight games. Carlos Santana and Pedro Florimon supplied the longballs for the Phillies, who are nine games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2011 season and a half-game behind Atlanta for the NL East lead.

— Justin Turner tied a career high with five RBIs and Kenta Maeda worked a season-high eight innings as the Dodgers hammered the Marlins, 7-0 to end a six-game losing streak. Turner was 3-for-4 with a three-run double and a two-run double, leaving him 6-for-13 in his first three games since breaking his left wrist during spring training. Maeda allowed two hits and no walks in a 96-pitch performance, retiring his final 17 batters and lowering his ERA to 3.89.

— The Braves and Cubs were rained out in Atlanta. The game will be made up Aug. 30. It was the Cubs’ sixth postponement of the season and their second against the Braves.