Carey “Stretch” Hermansen, 66, of Chadron, passed into his new life on Sunday,

March 25, 2018. Stretch’s life will be celebrated June 2 before he takes his last

ride. Cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. The family

asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Chadron Community

Hospital Hospice, 825 Centennial Drive, Chadron, NE 69337.

Stretch was devoted to his daughter, Amanda, and loved motorcycles, cars,

road trips, and living life to the fullest.

Stretch didn’t talk about what he did, he just did it, whether lending a hand

or a listening ear. He worked for several years in construction, and impacted

many lives teaching construction to young men and women through

Chadron Youth Build.

Stretch leaves his daughter, Amanda Dray and her husband Adam; his mother,

Portia Hermansen; siblings, Lorraine (Harding), Monte, Ivan, Roy, Victor and

Valerie Hermansen; nieces and nephews; his AA family; his Road MC brothers;

in-laws; out-laws; and countless relatives and friends across the country.

Stretch’s father, Don; and sister, Denise, preceded him in death.