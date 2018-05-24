Carey “Stretch” Hermansen, 66, of Chadron, passed into his new life on Sunday,
March 25, 2018. Stretch’s life will be celebrated June 2 before he takes his last
ride. Cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. The family
asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Chadron Community
Hospital Hospice, 825 Centennial Drive, Chadron, NE 69337.
Stretch was devoted to his daughter, Amanda, and loved motorcycles, cars,
road trips, and living life to the fullest.
Stretch didn’t talk about what he did, he just did it, whether lending a hand
or a listening ear. He worked for several years in construction, and impacted
many lives teaching construction to young men and women through
Chadron Youth Build.
Stretch leaves his daughter, Amanda Dray and her husband Adam; his mother,
Portia Hermansen; siblings, Lorraine (Harding), Monte, Ivan, Roy, Victor and
Valerie Hermansen; nieces and nephews; his AA family; his Road MC brothers;
in-laws; out-laws; and countless relatives and friends across the country.
Stretch’s father, Don; and sister, Denise, preceded him in death.
