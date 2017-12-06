Cardinal Key Represented At National Conference; Brummels Elected National Secretary

By Tena L. Cook, Marketing Coordinator

Chadron State College students Kelsey Brummels of Ewing, Nebraska, and Katie Odvody of Crete, Nebraska, represented CSC’s Cardinal Key chapter at the National Honor Society’s biennial conference in Tucson, Arizona, Nov. 16-18.

Odvody, who serves as CSC’s Cardinal Key vice-president and president-elect, said attending the conference was a chance for the CSC chapter to be recognized on the national level.

“I’d like for other schools to know we are out here. I received ideas for going forward and expanding the club. A lot of the other schools represented were similar to our size and we discussed solutions for common concerns in our chapters,” Odvody said. “This was a time to network and a time to give back. Cardinal Key is a group of individuals who want to do more for others rather than just for themselves.”

In addition to attending the conference, Brummels, who serves as CSC’s Cardinal Key president, was elected national secretary and will serve a two-year term on the national four-member board.

Brummels said running for a national office was in the back of her mind.

“Once I arrived, met everyone, and saw the impact the organization has at the national level, I realized how amazing of an opportunity being a national officer could be,” Brummels said.

Her responsibilities will include meeting with other national officers, advisers and directors to plan the next Cardinal Key national conference set for 2019, writing a blog and social media posts and mentoring several chapters.

“I’m excited that I can give back to this organization. Cardinal Key is more than just an honor society. It’s more than just volunteering. It provides many ways to better yourself, the campus and those around you,” Brummels said.

A highlight of the conference for Brummels and Odvody was supporting Cardinal Key’s national philanthropy, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Nearly 200 JDRF riders took part in the El Tour de Tucson bike ride that included 10,000 riders Nov. 18. Brummels and Odvody volunteered half of the day at an aid station helping with signage, and provided food, water and encouragement to riders.

Odvody said holding bikes for riders and checking their well-being at the 59-mile marker was an eye-opening experience.

“They were a long way into the ride, and they were happy. It was like family at a Christmas dinner.

I got to meet the riders, talk with them about who they were riding for, and for the riders with type one diabetes, I was able to talk to them about where they are with their fight against Type I Diabetes. Since we’re raising awareness for them, they want us to be part of the family. It was powerful and positive. We’re making a difference in Chadron, we’re making a difference nationally,” Odvody said.

Both Brummels and Odvody possessed an interest in JDRF before they joined Cardinal Key.

Brummels’ two younger brothers were both diagnosed with the auto-immune disease years ago and Odvody has volunteered at a diabetes youth summer camp near Gretna for four years and plans to return when she becomes a physician assistant.

Chadron State College students Katie Odvody, left, of Crete, Neb., and Kelsey Brummels of Ewing, Neb., both officers in the CSC chapter, pose while attending the 2017 Cardinal Key National Honor Society National Conference hosted Nov. 16-19 in Tucson, Ariz. (Courtesy photo)