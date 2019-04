EXETER, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say more than 200 cattle carcasses and more than 200 cattle in poor condition were found on a property in southern Nebraska’s Fillmore County.



Officers serving a search warrant at the property near Exeter also found a horse carcass. No arrests have been reported.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Thursday night that the cattle in poor condition were taken to a nearby ranch for care.