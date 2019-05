MEAD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a car driver was killed in a collision between a cement truck and her car in eastern Nebraska’s Saunders County.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 77/Nebraska Highway 92, about 2½ miles (3.2 kilometers) west of Mead.

Authorities say the westbound car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the truck. The truck driver was taken to a hospital.

The names of those involved and other details haven’t been released.