Candidate Forums Cancelled

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the 2018 Candidates Forum for Clerk of the District Court and City Council scheduled for April 23rd beginning at 6:30 pm at the School Administration Building, has been cancelled. This includes the Clerk of District Court forum that KCOW was to broadcast at 6:00 pm on Monday, April 23. We will reschedule a forum for the general election and will include the candidates for the school board as well as the City

Council.

For more information contact the Alliance Chamber of Commerce 305 Box Butte Ave, 762-1520, or alliancechamber.com.