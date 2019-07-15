Calling all mamas

By DAVE RANDOLPH

Dave’s Pharmacy

Its summer time and the heat can lead to an increased amount of diaper rashes and an increased severity of them. This is not a fun thing for you or your little one.



Diapers (both disposable and cloth) create the warm, moist conditions that lead to inflammation and diaper rash. Due to the summer heat, you are likely to see more diaper rashes. This is especially the case if you spend a significant amount of time outside or your child is under the age of 12 months. In most cases a diaper rash is no reason to go see your physician but a remedy is still needed.

Here are some simple remedies:

Cleaning the area with a warm cloth and a mild soap.

Use a moisture-barrier agent like zinc oxide, Destin or Butt Paste.

Avoid harsh soaps or lotions especially those with strong scents. If your child struggles with skin irritation/dryness opt for a cream instead of a lotion because it has a lower alcohol content.

Increase diaper changes until the rash clears up.

Sometimes just a simple change in routine is all it takes to clear up that nasty diaper rash and make life more enjoyable for both the parents and the child. If you have questions on the best product for your child feel free to call in to Dave’s radio show or come visit him at the pharmacy to discuss your case. P