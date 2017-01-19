Calkins is Chadron’s Teacher of the Month

The Chadron Area Teacher of the month from December is Eric Calkins! Calkins is the 5th grade science, and social studies teacher in Chadron. Double Q Country, B94.7 and The Panhandle Post presented the December teacher of the month award yesterday to Mr. Eric Calkins at Chadron Middle School. Eric is the Science and Social studies teacher, you could tell walking into his classroom the energy and excitement with his students! The Eagle Radio group had the opportunity to observe his teachings on rocks, minerals, and elements. He had multiple examples of rocks to show his students and they were all engaged throughout the conversation.
This school year, 97.5 Double Q Country and B94.7 are joining forces with Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District to honor great teachers at panhandle area schools.
Remember to get your nominates in now for December’s Teacher of the Month in Chadron! Who will it be this time around? Click the link below.
http://www.emailmeform.com/builder/form/927GVl6d31bO
Here’s our great sponsors for Teacher of the Month:
In Alliance:
Total Reflections Salon
American Family Insurance
Sauced
Hometown Heroes Pizza and Subs
Sweet Bre’s Floral and Gifts
Horizon West Dental
Fizzy’s
In Chadron:
Upper Niobrara White NRD
Arrow Building Center
Nebraska Tire
Horizon West Dental
Ta-Da Quilt Shop and Art Studio