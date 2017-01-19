Calkins is Chadron’s Teacher of the Month







The Chadron Area Teacher of the month from December is Eric Calkins! Calkins is the 5th grade science, and social studies teacher in Chadron. Double Q Country, B94.7 and The Panhandle Post presented the December teacher of the month award yesterday to Mr. Eric Calkins at Chadron Middle School. Eric is the Science and Social studies teacher, you could tell walking into his classroom the energy and excitement with his students! The Eagle Radio group had the opportunity to observe his teachings on rocks, minerals, and elements. He had multiple examples of rocks to show his students and they were all engaged throughout the conversation.

When asked why Mr. Calkins is so special to his students, the hands shot up and the responses were heartwarming. Some kids explained that he’s a great joke teller, others commented how nice and patient he is with everyone. But most of all the students all agreed they have fun in Mr. Calkins class.

It was a so much fun being able to spend time in the Chadron Middle School and celebrate another fabulous teacher in our area! These teachers give so much to the students and they are helping them become the best kid and student they can be, and it’s been a real joy and honor to recognize these folks. We are always taking nominations for our Chadron area teacher of the month, if you as a parent or if you’re a student, and you want to recognize your teacher and all they do for you or their class, it’s easy to nominate, just send an email to kcowradio@gmail.com or online through panhandle post, just search teacher of the month, we love reading all of the nominations that come through!

This school year, 97.5 Double Q Country and B94.7 are joining forces with Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District to honor great teachers at panhandle area schools.

