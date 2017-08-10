California Man Sentenced To Nebraska Prison For Engine Scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to prison in Nebraska for scamming a car restoration shop out of thousands of dollars.

Court records say 60-year-old Steven Shaull, of Anaheim, California, was given two years at his sentencing Wednesday in Lincoln. He was credited with 254 days already served. He’d pleaded no contest to a felony theft charge after prosecutors lowered it.

A Lincoln company, Restore a Muscle Car, had reported to authorities that after it found Shaull’s online post offering the engine, he agreed to sell the 426-cubic-inch engine for $11,500.

But a Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles investigator says Shaull made several empty promises to ship the engine or refund the money the company paid.