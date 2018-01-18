Cade Pfeiffer Signs With Midland Baseball

Bottom L-R: Jeremy Pfeiffer, Cade Pfeiffer, Stephanie Pfeiffer: Back Alliance Spartans Coach Carlos Palomo, Caisey Pfeiffer.

Baseball has often been called “America’s National Pastime”, with thousands of players spending hot summer days and nights at sandlots, pastures, fields, parks, any available space that could be converted into a baseball diamond, you saw kids playing. Alliance Senior, Cade Pfeiffer was no different. He began playing Little League with the Alliance Old Timers Baseball Association, moving up through the Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth Leagues and continuing with the Alliance Junior and Senior Legion Program, always enjoying the game, always playing with a lot of heart, and now ready to take the next step and play at the next level. After playing one final season for the Alliance Spartans this summer, Cade will move on to play baseball for Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska. During his time with the Alliance Spartans, Cade played pitcher, catcher and infield, but he will concentrate on catching with the Midland Warriors. Midland is an NAIA school and a member of the GPAC (Great Plains Athletic Conference). The Warriors have reached the Conference Championship game for the last 5 seasons and have played in the NAIA National Tournament for 4 straight seasons. Cade is the son of Stephanie and Jeremy Pfeiffer of Alliance.

Photo by Scott Baker