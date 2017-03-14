Cabela’s Lays Off Several Dozen People, Closes Call Center

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — Cabela’s has laid off several dozen people as part of the outdoor gear seller’s efforts to reduce its expenses.

Cabela’s spokesman Nathan Borowski said Tuesday the exact number of layoffs will be determined after affected workers decide whether to apply for other jobs within the company.

Cabela’s plans to close its call center in Sidney, Nebraska, and consolidate operations at its North Platte call center within 30 days.

The other layoffs were at Cabela’s corporate headquarters in Sidney.

Borowski says the layoffs aren’t related to Bass Pro’s pending $4.5 billion deal to buy Cabela’s. Bass Pro is privately held and based in Springfield, Missouri.

Federal regulators are still reviewing the merger, and banking regulators have questioned Capital One’s proposed purchase of Cabela’s credit card operation.