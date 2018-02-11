Cabela’s And Bass Pro Offering Four $10K Scholarships

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — Bass Pro and Cabela’s are offering $10,000 scholarships to four women from Nebraska or the Ozarks region of Missouri.

The outdoor outfitters are working with the Harry and Reba Huge Foundation to offer the scholarships.

The winners will receive $2,500 a year for four years, and they will have opportunities to intern with the company and learn from women in leadership positions.

Women who graduate in the spring of 2018 can apply online for the scholarships before March 7.