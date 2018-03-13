C. J. “Bus” Marsh, 87, passed away Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Hemingford Community

Care Center. He was born in Alliance, Nebraska on March 23, 1930 to Vern and Zora

(Richardson) Marsh. He was their fourth child and only son of eight children.

Bus worked by his father’s side as a child and teen. He then followed in his father’s

footsteps, and became a farmer and rancher residing 20 miles west of Alliance.

He served in the Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953 as a Field Wireman.

He married Elaine Johnson in January of 1954. Three sons and two daughters were

born from that marriage. Elaine preceded him in death.

He married Leona Berry Sulzbach on March 16, 1979. Leona preceded him in death

on January 3, 2018.

Bus is survived by his sons, David (Tammy), Bradley (Deb), and Peter (Becky) and his

daughter Melanie Marsh; eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren from

his first union. From his second union, he is survived two step-sons, Daryl (Gwen)

and Dwain (Sharon) Sulzbach and 6 grandchildren, and one step-daughter, Donna

Sulzbach. He is also survived by five sisters, Hope McNay, Pat Langham, Ruby (Jack)

Ledger, Norma (Kerry) Hawk, and Shirley (Bill Neufeld) Brown; seven nieces and

one nephew and several grandnieces and grandnephews.

In addition to Leona and Elaine, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise,

his parents, and two sisters, Judy Abrams and Veda Inouye.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 19 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel.

Pastor Kent Griffen will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Nebraska

Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, March 18 from

1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Memorials may be given to Regional West Hospice, 3701 Avenue D, Scottsbluff,

Nebraska, 69361.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.

Home is in charge of the arrangements