C-9 District Track-&-Field Results; State Qualifiers

2019 Class C-9 District Track-&-Field Meet
Bayard, NE
May 9, 2019

State Qualifiers in BOLD – List will be updated as additional qualifiers are added & confirmed by NSAA.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES:
1. Chase County, 212.5
2. Hershey, 64
3. Morrill, 44
4. Valentine, 44
5. Hemingford, 39
6. Bayard, 35
7. Kimball, 34.5
8. Gordon-Rushville, 27
9. Bridgeport, 27
BOYS TEAM SCORES:
1. Chase County, 226.5
2. Kimball, 63
3. Morrill, 54
4. Valentine, 44
5. Hershey, 42.5
6. Hemingford, 38
7. Bridgeport, 35
8. Bayard, 13
9. Gordon-Rushville, 8
Girls Pole Vault:
1 Raychel Banks  12  Hershey  10-5 
2 Josie Stewart  12  Hemingford  9-6 
Girls High Jump:
1 Patricia Hank  Bridgeport  4-8 
2 Delaney Love  10  Hershey  4-6 
Girls Long Jump:
1 Ashley Hassett  12  Hershey  15-7 
2 Laura Sherrod  11  Morrill  15-4.5 
Girls Shot Put:
1 Allison Owings  12  Chase County  36-0.25 
2 Ashton Hoffman  11  Morrill  34-7 
Girls Discus Throw:
1 Allison Owings  12  Chase County  123-8 
2 Ashley Hassett  12  Hershey  103-11 
Girls Triple Jump:
1 Ashley Bubak  11  Chase County  32-5 
2 Laura Sherrod  11  Morrill  31-11 
Girls 100-Meter Dash:
1 Adelaide Maxwell  12  Chase County  12.82 
2 Taylor Williams  12  Chase County  13.11 
3 Kamrie Dillan 10 Chase County 13.32
4 Isabelle Salters 10 Valentine 13.38
5 Laura Albro 9 Bayard 13.71
6 Keelen Morris 10 Morrill 13.72
7 Brittany Nelson 12 Bridgeport 13.99
8 Kamryn Ash 9 Hemingford 14.01
Girls 200-Meter Dash:
1 Adelaide Maxwell  12  Chase County  26.26 
2 Taylor Williams  12  Chase County  27.01
3 Isabelle Salters 10 Valentine 27.25
4 Kamrie Dillan 10 Chase County 27.98
5 Brittany Nelson 12 Bridgeport 28.63
6 Elizabeth Mayer 9 Hemingford 28.95
7 Tyra Otzel 12 Hershey 29.85
8 Autumn Miller 12 Hershey 30.96
Girls 400-Meter Dash:
1 Mallie McNair  11  Chase County  1:00.76 
2 Josie Stewart  12  Hemingford  1:03.70
3 Jordan Jablonski 9 Chase County 1:04.28
4 Jayla Brehmer 10 Gordon-Rushville 1:04.90
5 Riley Owens 11 Chase County 1:06.86
6 Jori Stewart 11 Hemingford 1:08.27
7 MaKenzie Long 9 Valentine 1:09.04
8 Destiny Hanson 9 Hemingford 1:09.88
Girls 800-Meter Run:
1 Mallie McNair  11  Chase County  2:22.74 
2 Karissa Benavides  12  Bridgeport  2:28.26
3 Jordan Jablonski 9 Chase County 2:32.61
4 Kora Weiss 10 Chase County 2:35.16
5 Jessica Whitebear 11 Bayard 2:38.77
6 Faith Brehmer 12 Gordon-Rushville 2:39.98
7 Kate Vaughn 9 Hershey 2:40.46
8 Celie Childears 11 Hershey 2:49.65
Girls 1600-Meter Run:
1 Lucy Spady  Chase County  5:47.46 
2 Madison Brown  11  Chase County  5:50.36
3 Bailie Vanarsdall 12 Hershey 6:03.73
4 Caelyn Long 9 Chase County 6:08.99
5 Chantel Malson 9 Kimball 6:11.05
6 Falen Jeffries 11 Bridgeport 6:33.40
7 Kassyl Gunwall 11 Gordon-Rushville 6:37.46
8 Varsha Huebner 11 Hershey 6:48.18
Girls 3200-Meter Run:
1 Lucy Spady  Chase County  12:33.33 
2 Caelyn Long  Chase County  12:37.01
3 Bailie Vanarsdall 12 Hershey 12:38.39
4 Jessica Whitebear 11 Bayard 12:48.64
5 Paityn Homan 9 Morrill 13:35.52
6 Laisha Garza 10 Bayard 13:55.69
7 Sarah Lang 10 Bridgeport 14:14.91
8 Laura Albro 9 Bayard 14:39.43
Girls 100-Meter Hurdles:
1 Kylie Stuart  12  Bayard  16.47 
2 Jerzee Milner  Chase County  16.92
3 Ashley Hassett 12 Hershey 17.37
4 Becca McGinley 9 Valentine 17.38
5 Kamryn Ash 9 Hemingford 17.71
6 Keelen Morris 10 Morrill 18.25
7 Kaitlin Heeg 9 Kimball 18.31
8 Holly Berry 12 Bridgeport 25.59
Girls 300-Meter Hurdles:
1 Josie Stewart  12  Hemingford  49.34 
2 Jerzee Milner  Chase County  50.93
3 Renee Fisbeck 9 Valentine 50.95
4 Kylie Stuart 12 Bayard 51.93
5 Becca McGinley 9 Valentine 54.16
6 Jori Stewart 11 Hemingford 54.25
7 Ashley Hassett 12 Hershey 54.31
8 Alli Loughran 9 Valentine 55.52
Girls 400-Meter Relay:
1 Chloe Dillan 
Kamrie Dillan 
Adelaide Maxwell 
Taylor Williams 
10 
12 
12 		 Chase County  51.29
2 Kamryn Ash
Elizabeth Mayer
Jori Stewart
Josie Stewart		 9
9
11
12		 Hemingford 54.42
3 Jenna Greenwood
Raven Johnson
Chantel Malson
Megan Spicer		 11
10
9
10		 Kimball 54.71
4 Renee Fisbeck
MaKenzie Long
Becca McGinley
Isabelle Salters		 9
9
9
10		 Valentine 55.92
5 Grace Anderson
Eden Funk
Sierra Garrett
Callie Shultz		 11
9
11
12		 Gordon-Rushville 56.06
6 Brooke Hopkins
Ashton Hoffman
Keelen Morris
Jaiden Steiner		 10
11
10
10		 Morrill 56.41
7 Peyton Messersmith
Deonna Elsasser
Tyra Otzel
Delaney Love		 12
9
12
10		 Hershey 56.61
8 Grace Dobrinski
Alexis Roberts-Vergil
Lorien Demasters
Brittany Nelson		 12
10
9
12		 Bridgeport 56.97
Girls 1600-Meter Relay:
1 Jordan Jablonski 
Adelaide Maxwell 
Mallie McNair 
Taylor Williams 
12 
11 
12 		 Chase County  4:13.38
2 Faith Brehmer
Jayla Brehmer
Matison Moore
Shawna Shadbolt		 12
10
10
9		 Gordon-Rushville 4:25.23
3 Michaela Keller
Grace Kelber
MaKenzie Long
Alli Loughran		 10
9
9
9		 Valentine 4:47.28
4 Abby Hassett
Autumn Miller
Tyra Otzel
Kate Vaughn		 9
12
12
9		 Hershey 4:48.91
5 Ilycia Guerue
Shandie Hess
Christine Humphrey
Katelan Rogers		 10
11
11
12		 Morrill 4:51.20
6 Amy Birkhofer
Maddison Merryfield
Tianna Stierwalt
Payton Wise		 9
9
9
9		 Kimball 4:52.45
Girls 3200-Meter Relay:
1 Madison Brown 
Mallie McNair 
Lucy Spady 
Kora Weiss 		 11 
11 

10 		 Chase County  10:16.36
2 Faith Brehmer
Jayla Brehmer
Matison Moore
Shawna Shadbolt		 12
10
10
9		 Gordon-Rushville 10:56.05
3 Ilycia Guerue
Shandie Hess
Christine Humphrey
Katelan Rogers		 10
11
11
12		 Morrill 11:21.31
4 Karissa Benavides
Falen Jeffries
Natalie Keenan-Vergil
Sarah Lang		 12
11
9
10		 Bridgeport 11:48.27
5 Rhea Benson
Grace Kelber
Michaela Keller
Delaney Robison		 11
9
10
10		 Valentine 11:52.62
6 Celie Childears
Macie Ebmeier
Nattalie Vanarsdall
Chloe VanDenHemel		 11
9
10
10		 Hershey 13:11.59
Boys Pole Vault:
1 Jerry Tarin  12  Morrill  12-0 
2 Trevor Peterson  11  Chase County  11-6 
Boys High Jump:
1 Brady Kilgore  12  Kimball  6-1 
2 Casey Clinger  12  Bridgeport  6-1 
Boys Long Jump:
1 Parker Dillan  12  Chase County  19-5 
2 Keaton Robb  12  Morrill  19-5 
Boys Triple Jump:
1 Kenneth Shelbourn  10  Valentine  40-11 
2 Bennett Bauerle  11  Chase County  40-6.5 
Boys Shot Put:
1 Evan Fisher  12  Chase County  45-10.5 
2 Corey Travis  12  Kimball  43-0 
Boys Discus Throw:
1 Evan Fisher  12  Chase County  130-5 
2 Mikael Kuhlmann  11  Chase County  117-10 
Boys 100-Meter Dash:
1 Kadin Vrbas  12  Chase County  11.29 
2 Bo O’Neil  11  Chase County  11.61 
3 Colten Ballentine 12 Hershey 11.63
4 Chase Rowley 10 Chase County 11.72
5 Casey Lashley 12 Hemingford 11.84
6 Zachery Wagner 12 Kimball 11.96
7 Cadence Goings 10 Gordon-Rushville 12.05
8 Mark Bartlett 10 Morrill 12.07
Boys 200-Meter Dash:
1 Kadin Vrbas  12  Chase County  22.84 
2 Colten Ballentine  12  Hershey  23.68
3 Bo O’Neil 11 Chase County 23.74
4 Chase Rowley 10 Chase County 24.76
5 Casey Lashley 12 Hemingford 24.89
6 Jon Keller 11 Valentine 24.95
7 Brian Turek 10 Hemingford 24.99
8 Austin Bell 11 Bridgeport 25.50
Boys 400-Meter Dash:
1 Scott Wheeler  12  Chase County  51.60 
2 Blake Lofink  11  Morrill  52.79
3 Cedric Maxwell 10 Chase County 53.22
4 Jacob Gosnell 12 Hershey 56.05
5 Elijah Jackson 10 Gordon-Rushville 56.85
6 Ryan Bernhardt 9 Chase County 57.29
7 Paul Lynch 9 Gordon-Rushville 57.33
8 Gunnar Battershaw 9 Valentine 58.09
Boys 800-Meter Run:
1 Scott Wheeler  12  Chase County  2:04.64 
2 Clay Meeske  10  Chase County  2:10.26
3 Zachery Wagner 12 Kimball 2:13.38
4 Kenyan Biesecker 10 Chase County 2:13.96
5 Thomas Muldoon 9 Kimball 2:20.49
6 Michael Lopez 10 Bridgeport 2:21.07
7 Reace Anderson 10 Hershey 2:21.39
8 Brecken Glos 9 Hershey 2:24.50
Boys 1600-Meter Run:
1 Drake Janssen  Valentine  4:47.89 
2 Eli Huebner  12  Hershey  4:48.98
3 Karsen Hunter 12 Bayard 4:55.70
4 Kalen Wallin 12 Chase County 4:58.21
5 Tyler Nagel 10 Morrill 5:01.17
6 Thomas Lenzen 12 Kimball 5:02.07
7 Hank Lancaster 10 Valentine 5:09.05
8 Luis Garza 10 Bridgeport 5:11.73
Boys 3200-Meter Run:
1 Kalen Wallin  12  Chase County  10:30.58 
2 Eli Huebner  12  Hershey  10:42.81
3 Thomas Lenzen 12 Kimball 11:16.70
4 Adam Bustinza 12 Bridgeport 11:20.72
5 Trevin Martin 12 Chase County 11:25.90
6 Jedediah VanderWey 9 Valentine 11:34.71
7 Jacob Clouse 11 Hemingford 11:57.30
8 Justin Frandsen 12 Gordon-Rushville 12:08.79
Boys 110-Meter Hurdles:
1 Brady Kilgore  12  Kimball  15.69 
2 Casey Lashley  12  Hemingford  15.90
3 Keaton Robb 12 Morrill 16.04
4 Evan Fisher 12 Chase County 16.05
5 Logan Jussel 11 Chase County 16.56
6 Dylan Dreiling 11 Chase County 17.12
7 Lane McGinley 12 Valentine 17.22
8 Bryce Seier 10 Morrill 17.83
Boys 300-Meter Int. Hurdles:
1 Brady Kilgore  12  Kimball  41.85 
2 Logan Jussel  11  Chase County  41.99
3 Keaton Robb 12 Morrill 42.82
4 Dylan Dreiling 11 Chase County 43.78
5 Bennett Bauerle 11 Chase County 44.17
6 Wiley Rudloff 11 Hemingford 44.43
7 Joshua Warren 10 Bridgeport 45.42
8 Lane McGinley 12 Valentine 46.48
Boys 400-Meter Relay:
1 Bo O’Neil 
Chase Rowley 
Scott Wheeler 
Kadin Vrbas 		 11 
10 
12 
12 		 Chase County  44.54
2 Rowdy Lind
Mark Bartlett
Jayden Harvey
Keaton Robb		 11
10
11
12		 Morrill 45.61
3 Carter Buchheit
Casey Lashley
Ethan Specht
Brian Turek		 11
12
9
10		 Hemingford 46.03
4 Brandon Collins-Flamig
Casey Benavides
Kaleb Lussetto
Dillon Metz		 12
11
12
9		 Bridgeport 46.29
5 Christian Allen-Van Pelt
Brady Kilgore
Brayden Tyan
Zachery Wagner		 10
12
11
12		 Kimball 46.71
6 Colton Baldwin
Colten Ballentine
Isaac Margritz
Eli McConnell		 12
12
12
10		 Hershey 48.16
7 Cadence Goings
McCaffrey Ballard
Paul Lynch
Elijah Jackson		 10
10
9
10		 Gordon-Rushville 48.24
8 Beau Lake
Kolton Kriha
Jack Kildow
Denton Premus		 9
9
10
9		 Bayard 50.90
Boys 1600-Meter Relay:
1 Logan Jussel 
Taylor Jablonski 
Cedric Maxwell 
Scott Wheeler 		 11 
11 
10 
12 		 Chase County  3:38.20
2 Ethan Specht
Carter Buchheit
Wiley Rudloff
Brian Turek		 9
11
11
10		 Hemingford 3:44.46
3 Kyle Black
Blake Lofink
Jayden Harvey
Phillip Soto		 11
11
11
12		 Morrill 3:46.75
4 Adam Bustinza
Casey Clinger
Cade Loomis
Daniel Todd		 12
12
10
11		 Bridgeport 3:48.76
5 Daemon Avilez
Jack Kildow
Christian Leonard
Ryan Liakos		 10
10
10
11		 Bayard 3:48.86
6 Drake Janssen
Hank Lancaster
Caleb Long
Morgan McGinley		 9
10
12
11		 Valentine 3:50.96
7 Samuel Cajero
Beau Hanks
Thomas Muldoon
Thomas Lenzen		 11
11
9
12		 Kimball 4:07.08
8 Jeremiah Seamann
Eli McConnell
William Huebner
Jacob Gosnell		 9
10
11
12		 Hershey 4:11.44
Boys 3200-Meter Relay:
1 Drake Janssen 
Hank Lancaster 
Caleb Long 
Riece Rivera 
10 
12 
10 		 Valentine  8:50.70
2 Landis Beverly
Kenyan Biesecker
Clay Meeske
Mason Nordhausen		 12
10
10
10		 Chase County 8:59.82
3 Carter Buchheit
John Ansley
Wiley Rudloff
Jaydon Walker		 11
10
11
11		 Hemingford 9:04.31
4 Adam Bustinza
Luis Garza
Diego Sandovol
Michael Lopez		 12
10
11
10		 Bridge

Source: NSAA

