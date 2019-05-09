C-9 District Track-&-Field Results; State Qualifiers

2019 Class C-9 District Track-&-Field Meet

Bayard, NE

May 9, 2019

State Qualifiers in BOLD – List will be updated as additional qualifiers are added & confirmed by NSAA.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES:

1. Chase County, 212.5

2. Hershey, 64

3. Morrill, 44

4. Valentine, 44

5. Hemingford, 39

6. Bayard, 35

7. Kimball, 34.5

8. Gordon-Rushville, 27

9. Bridgeport, 27 BOYS TEAM SCORES:

1. Chase County, 226.5

2. Kimball, 63

3. Morrill, 54

4. Valentine, 44

5. Hershey, 42.5

6. Hemingford, 38

7. Bridgeport, 35

8. Bayard, 13

9. Gordon-Rushville, 8 Girls Pole Vault: 1 Raychel Banks 12 Hershey 10-5 2 Josie Stewart 12 Hemingford 9-6 Girls High Jump: 1 Patricia Hank 9 Bridgeport 4-8 2 Delaney Love 10 Hershey 4-6 Girls Long Jump: 1 Ashley Hassett 12 Hershey 15-7 2 Laura Sherrod 11 Morrill 15-4.5 Girls Shot Put: 1 Allison Owings 12 Chase County 36-0.25 2 Ashton Hoffman 11 Morrill 34-7 Girls Discus Throw: 1 Allison Owings 12 Chase County 123-8 2 Ashley Hassett 12 Hershey 103-11 Girls Triple Jump: 1 Ashley Bubak 11 Chase County 32-5 2 Laura Sherrod 11 Morrill 31-11 Girls 100-Meter Dash: 1 Adelaide Maxwell 12 Chase County 12.82 2 Taylor Williams 12 Chase County 13.11 3 Kamrie Dillan 10 Chase County 13.32 4 Isabelle Salters 10 Valentine 13.38 5 Laura Albro 9 Bayard 13.71 6 Keelen Morris 10 Morrill 13.72 7 Brittany Nelson 12 Bridgeport 13.99 8 Kamryn Ash 9 Hemingford 14.01 Girls 200-Meter Dash: 1 Adelaide Maxwell 12 Chase County 26.26 2 Taylor Williams 12 Chase County 27.01 3 Isabelle Salters 10 Valentine 27.25 4 Kamrie Dillan 10 Chase County 27.98 5 Brittany Nelson 12 Bridgeport 28.63 6 Elizabeth Mayer 9 Hemingford 28.95 7 Tyra Otzel 12 Hershey 29.85 8 Autumn Miller 12 Hershey 30.96 Girls 400-Meter Dash: 1 Mallie McNair 11 Chase County 1:00.76 2 Josie Stewart 12 Hemingford 1:03.70 3 Jordan Jablonski 9 Chase County 1:04.28 4 Jayla Brehmer 10 Gordon-Rushville 1:04.90 5 Riley Owens 11 Chase County 1:06.86 6 Jori Stewart 11 Hemingford 1:08.27 7 MaKenzie Long 9 Valentine 1:09.04 8 Destiny Hanson 9 Hemingford 1:09.88 Girls 800-Meter Run: 1 Mallie McNair 11 Chase County 2:22.74 2 Karissa Benavides 12 Bridgeport 2:28.26 3 Jordan Jablonski 9 Chase County 2:32.61 4 Kora Weiss 10 Chase County 2:35.16 5 Jessica Whitebear 11 Bayard 2:38.77 6 Faith Brehmer 12 Gordon-Rushville 2:39.98 7 Kate Vaughn 9 Hershey 2:40.46 8 Celie Childears 11 Hershey 2:49.65 Girls 1600-Meter Run: 1 Lucy Spady 9 Chase County 5:47.46 2 Madison Brown 11 Chase County 5:50.36 3 Bailie Vanarsdall 12 Hershey 6:03.73 4 Caelyn Long 9 Chase County 6:08.99 5 Chantel Malson 9 Kimball 6:11.05 6 Falen Jeffries 11 Bridgeport 6:33.40 7 Kassyl Gunwall 11 Gordon-Rushville 6:37.46 8 Varsha Huebner 11 Hershey 6:48.18 Girls 3200-Meter Run: 1 Lucy Spady 9 Chase County 12:33.33 2 Caelyn Long 9 Chase County 12:37.01 3 Bailie Vanarsdall 12 Hershey 12:38.39 4 Jessica Whitebear 11 Bayard 12:48.64 5 Paityn Homan 9 Morrill 13:35.52 6 Laisha Garza 10 Bayard 13:55.69 7 Sarah Lang 10 Bridgeport 14:14.91 8 Laura Albro 9 Bayard 14:39.43 Girls 100-Meter Hurdles: 1 Kylie Stuart 12 Bayard 16.47 2 Jerzee Milner 9 Chase County 16.92 3 Ashley Hassett 12 Hershey 17.37 4 Becca McGinley 9 Valentine 17.38 5 Kamryn Ash 9 Hemingford 17.71 6 Keelen Morris 10 Morrill 18.25 7 Kaitlin Heeg 9 Kimball 18.31 8 Holly Berry 12 Bridgeport 25.59 Girls 300-Meter Hurdles: 1 Josie Stewart 12 Hemingford 49.34 2 Jerzee Milner 9 Chase County 50.93 3 Renee Fisbeck 9 Valentine 50.95 4 Kylie Stuart 12 Bayard 51.93 5 Becca McGinley 9 Valentine 54.16 6 Jori Stewart 11 Hemingford 54.25 7 Ashley Hassett 12 Hershey 54.31 8 Alli Loughran 9 Valentine 55.52 Girls 400-Meter Relay: 1 Chloe Dillan

Kamrie Dillan

Adelaide Maxwell

Taylor Williams 9

10

12

12 Chase County 51.29 2 Kamryn Ash

Elizabeth Mayer

Jori Stewart

Josie Stewart 9

9

11

12 Hemingford 54.42 3 Jenna Greenwood

Raven Johnson

Chantel Malson

Megan Spicer 11

10

9

10 Kimball 54.71 4 Renee Fisbeck

MaKenzie Long

Becca McGinley

Isabelle Salters 9

9

9

10 Valentine 55.92 5 Grace Anderson

Eden Funk

Sierra Garrett

Callie Shultz 11

9

11

12 Gordon-Rushville 56.06 6 Brooke Hopkins

Ashton Hoffman

Keelen Morris

Jaiden Steiner 10

11

10

10 Morrill 56.41 7 Peyton Messersmith

Deonna Elsasser

Tyra Otzel

Delaney Love 12

9

12

10 Hershey 56.61 8 Grace Dobrinski

Alexis Roberts-Vergil

Lorien Demasters

Brittany Nelson 12

10

9

12 Bridgeport 56.97 Girls 1600-Meter Relay: 1 Jordan Jablonski

Adelaide Maxwell

Mallie McNair

Taylor Williams 9

12

11

12 Chase County 4:13.38 2 Faith Brehmer

Jayla Brehmer

Matison Moore

Shawna Shadbolt 12

10

10

9 Gordon-Rushville 4:25.23 3 Michaela Keller

Grace Kelber

MaKenzie Long

Alli Loughran 10

9

9

9 Valentine 4:47.28 4 Abby Hassett

Autumn Miller

Tyra Otzel

Kate Vaughn 9

12

12

9 Hershey 4:48.91 5 Ilycia Guerue

Shandie Hess

Christine Humphrey

Katelan Rogers 10

11

11

12 Morrill 4:51.20 6 Amy Birkhofer

Maddison Merryfield

Tianna Stierwalt

Payton Wise 9

9

9

9 Kimball 4:52.45 Girls 3200-Meter Relay: 1 Madison Brown

Mallie McNair

Lucy Spady

Kora Weiss 11

11

9

10 Chase County 10:16.36 2 Faith Brehmer

Jayla Brehmer

Matison Moore

Shawna Shadbolt 12

10

10

9 Gordon-Rushville 10:56.05 3 Ilycia Guerue

Shandie Hess

Christine Humphrey

Katelan Rogers 10

11

11

12 Morrill 11:21.31 4 Karissa Benavides

Falen Jeffries

Natalie Keenan-Vergil

Sarah Lang 12

11

9

10 Bridgeport 11:48.27 5 Rhea Benson

Grace Kelber

Michaela Keller

Delaney Robison 11

9

10

10 Valentine 11:52.62 6 Celie Childears

Macie Ebmeier

Nattalie Vanarsdall

Chloe VanDenHemel 11

9

10

10 Hershey 13:11.59 Boys Pole Vault: 1 Jerry Tarin 12 Morrill 12-0 2 Trevor Peterson 11 Chase County 11-6 Boys High Jump: 1 Brady Kilgore 12 Kimball 6-1 2 Casey Clinger 12 Bridgeport 6-1 Boys Long Jump: 1 Parker Dillan 12 Chase County 19-5 2 Keaton Robb 12 Morrill 19-5 Boys Triple Jump: 1 Kenneth Shelbourn 10 Valentine 40-11 2 Bennett Bauerle 11 Chase County 40-6.5 Boys Shot Put: 1 Evan Fisher 12 Chase County 45-10.5 2 Corey Travis 12 Kimball 43-0 Boys Discus Throw: 1 Evan Fisher 12 Chase County 130-5 2 Mikael Kuhlmann 11 Chase County 117-10 Boys 100-Meter Dash: 1 Kadin Vrbas 12 Chase County 11.29 2 Bo O’Neil 11 Chase County 11.61 3 Colten Ballentine 12 Hershey 11.63 4 Chase Rowley 10 Chase County 11.72 5 Casey Lashley 12 Hemingford 11.84 6 Zachery Wagner 12 Kimball 11.96 7 Cadence Goings 10 Gordon-Rushville 12.05 8 Mark Bartlett 10 Morrill 12.07 Boys 200-Meter Dash: 1 Kadin Vrbas 12 Chase County 22.84 2 Colten Ballentine 12 Hershey 23.68 3 Bo O’Neil 11 Chase County 23.74 4 Chase Rowley 10 Chase County 24.76 5 Casey Lashley 12 Hemingford 24.89 6 Jon Keller 11 Valentine 24.95 7 Brian Turek 10 Hemingford 24.99 8 Austin Bell 11 Bridgeport 25.50 Boys 400-Meter Dash: 1 Scott Wheeler 12 Chase County 51.60 2 Blake Lofink 11 Morrill 52.79 3 Cedric Maxwell 10 Chase County 53.22 4 Jacob Gosnell 12 Hershey 56.05 5 Elijah Jackson 10 Gordon-Rushville 56.85 6 Ryan Bernhardt 9 Chase County 57.29 7 Paul Lynch 9 Gordon-Rushville 57.33 8 Gunnar Battershaw 9 Valentine 58.09 Boys 800-Meter Run: 1 Scott Wheeler 12 Chase County 2:04.64 2 Clay Meeske 10 Chase County 2:10.26 3 Zachery Wagner 12 Kimball 2:13.38 4 Kenyan Biesecker 10 Chase County 2:13.96 5 Thomas Muldoon 9 Kimball 2:20.49 6 Michael Lopez 10 Bridgeport 2:21.07 7 Reace Anderson 10 Hershey 2:21.39 8 Brecken Glos 9 Hershey 2:24.50 Boys 1600-Meter Run: 1 Drake Janssen 9 Valentine 4:47.89 2 Eli Huebner 12 Hershey 4:48.98 3 Karsen Hunter 12 Bayard 4:55.70 4 Kalen Wallin 12 Chase County 4:58.21 5 Tyler Nagel 10 Morrill 5:01.17 6 Thomas Lenzen 12 Kimball 5:02.07 7 Hank Lancaster 10 Valentine 5:09.05 8 Luis Garza 10 Bridgeport 5:11.73 Boys 3200-Meter Run: 1 Kalen Wallin 12 Chase County 10:30.58 2 Eli Huebner 12 Hershey 10:42.81 3 Thomas Lenzen 12 Kimball 11:16.70 4 Adam Bustinza 12 Bridgeport 11:20.72 5 Trevin Martin 12 Chase County 11:25.90 6 Jedediah VanderWey 9 Valentine 11:34.71 7 Jacob Clouse 11 Hemingford 11:57.30 8 Justin Frandsen 12 Gordon-Rushville 12:08.79 Boys 110-Meter Hurdles: 1 Brady Kilgore 12 Kimball 15.69 2 Casey Lashley 12 Hemingford 15.90 3 Keaton Robb 12 Morrill 16.04 4 Evan Fisher 12 Chase County 16.05 5 Logan Jussel 11 Chase County 16.56 6 Dylan Dreiling 11 Chase County 17.12 7 Lane McGinley 12 Valentine 17.22 8 Bryce Seier 10 Morrill 17.83 Boys 300-Meter Int. Hurdles: 1 Brady Kilgore 12 Kimball 41.85 2 Logan Jussel 11 Chase County 41.99 3 Keaton Robb 12 Morrill 42.82 4 Dylan Dreiling 11 Chase County 43.78 5 Bennett Bauerle 11 Chase County 44.17 6 Wiley Rudloff 11 Hemingford 44.43 7 Joshua Warren 10 Bridgeport 45.42 8 Lane McGinley 12 Valentine 46.48 Boys 400-Meter Relay: 1 Bo O’Neil

Chase Rowley

Scott Wheeler

Kadin Vrbas 11

10

12

12 Chase County 44.54 2 Rowdy Lind

Mark Bartlett

Jayden Harvey

Keaton Robb 11

10

11

12 Morrill 45.61 3 Carter Buchheit

Casey Lashley

Ethan Specht

Brian Turek 11

12

9

10 Hemingford 46.03 4 Brandon Collins-Flamig

Casey Benavides

Kaleb Lussetto

Dillon Metz 12

11

12

9 Bridgeport 46.29 5 Christian Allen-Van Pelt

Brady Kilgore

Brayden Tyan

Zachery Wagner 10

12

11

12 Kimball 46.71 6 Colton Baldwin

Colten Ballentine

Isaac Margritz

Eli McConnell 12

12

12

10 Hershey 48.16 7 Cadence Goings

McCaffrey Ballard

Paul Lynch

Elijah Jackson 10

10

9

10 Gordon-Rushville 48.24 8 Beau Lake

Kolton Kriha

Jack Kildow

Denton Premus 9

9

10

9 Bayard 50.90 Boys 1600-Meter Relay: 1 Logan Jussel

Taylor Jablonski

Cedric Maxwell

Scott Wheeler 11

11

10

12 Chase County 3:38.20 2 Ethan Specht

Carter Buchheit

Wiley Rudloff

Brian Turek 9

11

11

10 Hemingford 3:44.46 3 Kyle Black

Blake Lofink

Jayden Harvey

Phillip Soto 11

11

11

12 Morrill 3:46.75 4 Adam Bustinza

Casey Clinger

Cade Loomis

Daniel Todd 12

12

10

11 Bridgeport 3:48.76 5 Daemon Avilez

Jack Kildow

Christian Leonard

Ryan Liakos 10

10

10

11 Bayard 3:48.86 6 Drake Janssen

Hank Lancaster

Caleb Long

Morgan McGinley 9

10

12

11 Valentine 3:50.96 7 Samuel Cajero

Beau Hanks

Thomas Muldoon

Thomas Lenzen 11

11

9

12 Kimball 4:07.08 8 Jeremiah Seamann

Eli McConnell

William Huebner

Jacob Gosnell 9

10

11

12 Hershey 4:11.44 Boys 3200-Meter Relay: 1 Drake Janssen

Hank Lancaster

Caleb Long

Riece Rivera 9

10

12

10 Valentine 8:50.70 2 Landis Beverly

Kenyan Biesecker

Clay Meeske

Mason Nordhausen 12

10

10

10 Chase County 8:59.82 3 Carter Buchheit

John Ansley

Wiley Rudloff

Jaydon Walker 11

10

11

11 Hemingford 9:04.31 4 Adam Bustinza

Luis Garza

Diego Sandovol

Michael Lopez 12

10

11

10 Bridge

