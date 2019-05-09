C-9 District Track-&-Field Results; State Qualifiers

2019 Class C-9 District Track-&-Field Meet
Bayard, NE
May 9, 2019
State Qualifiers in BOLD – List will be updated as additional qualifiers are added & confirmed by NSAA.
|GIRLS TEAM SCORES:
1. Chase County, 212.5
2. Hershey, 64
3. Morrill, 44
4. Valentine, 44
5. Hemingford, 39
6. Bayard, 35
7. Kimball, 34.5
8. Gordon-Rushville, 27
9. Bridgeport, 27
|BOYS TEAM SCORES:
1. Chase County, 226.5
2. Kimball, 63
3. Morrill, 54
4. Valentine, 44
5. Hershey, 42.5
6. Hemingford, 38
7. Bridgeport, 35
8. Bayard, 13
9. Gordon-Rushville, 8
|
Source: NSAA
