Byron J. Cox, 99

Byron J. Cox of Chadron, Nebraska passed away on December 21, 2018 at his

home in Chadron, Nebraska. At his request, no services are being held.

Mr. Cox was born on October 3, 1919 in Hot Springs, South Dakota.

He was 99.

A memorial has been established for the Dawes County Historical Society

Museum. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970,

Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.